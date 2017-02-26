Schools: Holders edge local derby

26 February 2017

Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen in action for St Kieran's College.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

St Kieran's College secured the local bragging rights in today's 'Top Oil' Leinster PP Schools SH 'A' decider against CBS Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

In what was a repeat of last year's final, the holders prevailed on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-13.

The Saints trailed by 0-6 to 0-7 at the halfway stage but they marginally enjoyed the better of the second-half exchanges before Sean Ryan's last minute goal applied the gloss to their victory.

Captain Adrian Mullen top scored for the winners with 0-10 (five from play) and he also walked away with the 'man of the match' accolade.

The famed Kilkenny nursery will now turn its attention to a semi-final date with the winners of the quarter-final between St Brigid's College, Loughrea and Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy.

Their penultimate stage clash is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 11.




