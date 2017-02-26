FL1: records remain intact as Donegal and Dublin draw 26 February 2017





Donegal's Ciaran Thompson and Dublin's Brian Fenton

©INPHO Donegal's Ciaran Thompson and Dublin's Brian Fenton©INPHO

Donegal held Dublin to a 2-5 to 1-8 draw at Ballybofey as both sides maintained proud unbeaten records.

The Dubs are now unbeaten in 32 league and championship outings, while Donegal have extended their lossless run at this venue to an impressive 16 matches.

In the end, it took a dubious injury-time Michael Murphy converted free at the Town End to prevent the holders from taking both points. It was never a foul but, by the same token, the hosts were full value for a share of the spoils today, despite going 25 minutes without a score in the first half and 27 in the second.

The Tir Chomail men led by 2-2 to 0-5 at the break thanks to an incredible 33-second period in the 33rd and 34th minutes that saw them register a brace of goals. Trailing by three with the short whistle approaching, they netted through midfielder Jason McGee and wing back Ryan McHugh to give the home supporters plenty to shout about.

McGee’s major was quite bizarre as he initially struck a tame shot straight at Stephen Cluxton. He then fisted the ball across the face of goal but it hit the post after failing to find an onrushing team-mate. Somehow the ball was recycled and McGee planted it. Seconds later, McHugh rolled a classy finish to the bottom left corner to turn the match on its head.

McGee had Rory Gallagher’s men ahead for the first time with the opening point in the first minute and Shane Carthy’s equaliser was the only other score to arrive inside the first 15 minutes as both sets of players struggled to come to terms with the dreadful conditions.

The Dubs reeled off four points during a dominant ten-minute spell that saw Dean Rock (free), Ciaran Kilkenny, Conor McHugh and Niall Scully all register. Ciaran Thompson’s superb 27th-minute free off his left boot kept the hosts in touch and the sudden goal-burst just before the break propelled them back ahead.

Murphy was crudely halted by Michael Fitzsimons as he ran at the Dublin defence in the 38th minute and the Donegal captain brushed himself down to stroke over the resultant free.

A Rock free at the other end gave the holders their first score in 18 minutes and Rock popped another free between the uprights to leave just two between the teams with 24 minutes to go.

Dublin regained the lead in the 54th minute when Scully fired a low shot under Mark Anthony McGinley and Davey Byrne doubled the gap with a tidy finish off his left boot within five minutes of entering the fray, 1-8 to 2-3. Thompson’s second converted free had it back in the melting pot; Donegal were awarded a very soft free in the second of four added minutes and Murphy curled it delightfully between the sticks to earn his side a precious point against the best team in the land.

Donegal could possibly have won but opted to play keep-ball rather than go for the jugular.