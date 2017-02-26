FL2: Rebels too good for Ernemen 26 February 2017





Cork's Niall Coakley under pressure from Killian Young of Kerry.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Niall Coakley under pressure from Killian Young of Kerry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cork ignited their Division Two campaign with a facile 1-14 to 0-9 victory over Fermanagh at sunny Pairc Ui Rinn.

Peadar Healy’s charges led this third-round clash from start to finish as they gathered their first victory of the campaign to move up the table with a total of three points. Having made the long journey south, Pete McGrath's charges never got going.

A Niall Coakley free in the 42nd minute had the Rebels ahead by double scores, 1-9 to 0-6. Erne goalkeeper Thomas Treacy then pulled off a quality save to deny Paul Kerrigan a second Rebels goal and the visitors reeled off three of the next five points, with Tomas Corrigan (free), Ryan Jones and Aidan Breen on target, leaving the gap at five with ten minutes remaining.

Kerrigan and Brian O’Driscoll tagged on further Cork points in the 67th and 68th minutes respectively and Treacy executed another great save in injury time to keep the final scoreboard looking somewhat respectable.

Coakley had netted for the Leesiders in the 23th minute and that score was enough to assure the winners of a commanding 1-7 to 0-4 interval advantage. They never looked back.