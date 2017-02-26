Tyrone v Cavan called off
26 February 2017
Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh tackles Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.
Tyrone's Allianz FL Division 1 clash against Cavan has fallen victim to 'Storm Ewan'.
The all-Ulster fixture has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitched at Healy Park.
Referee David Gough made the call after walking the pitch at 1.25pm while the hurling game - Tyrone v Donegal - which was moved from Omagh to Carrickmore earlier has also been called off.
Ballybofey, meanwhile, has been given the all clear to host the visit of All-Ireland champions Dublin and Glennon Bros Pearse Park passed a second pitch inspection before the Division 3 encounter between Longford and Armagh got the green light.