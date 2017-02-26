McHugh quits Kilcar 26 February 2017





Martin McHugh.

Donegal outfit Kilcar are on the lookout for a new senior football manager after Martin McHugh stepped down yesterday.

donegalsporthub.com reports that the Donegal legend informed the club of his decision in the wake of their 2-9 to 4-12 defeat to Gaoth Dobhair in the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta yesterday.

The timing of McHugh's departure leaves last year's county finalists with just two weeks to find a replacement before they start their All-County Football League Division One campaign.

Incidentally, Odhrán Mac Niallais, who has opted out of the inter-county scene for 2017, registered 3-5 against McHugh's charges.