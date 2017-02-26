Mooney: promotion still a possibility 26 February 2017





Down's Caolan Mooney.

Down's Caolan Mooney.

After securing a first league win since April 2015 last night, Caolan Mooney believes Down can mount a late bid for promotion in the remaining rounds of Division 2.

The Mourne County prevailed against Meath on a 1-13 to 0-14 scoreline in round 3 at Newry and now that they have that monkey off their back, half-back Mooney has set his sights on bigger and better things in the weeks ahead.

“We think with the squad we have, we can push on,” the Rostrevor man said to RTÉ Sport.

“We used the defeats to Fermanagh and Clare to drive us on. I think the team and the subs who came on gave everything. Everybody was flying out there.”

He added: “If we maintain this level there is no reason why we can't avoid relegation and even push push for promotion.

“We think with the squad we have, we can push on. We have to replicate the positives things from tonight against Derry.”