GPA won't take 'slap in the face' lying down, says Earley 26 February 2017





There could be repercussions after Congress delegates chose to ignore the wishes of the GPA, Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley has warned.

The controversial 'Super 8' championship format secured 74% vote in Croke Park yesterday following a debate in which Earley was one of the few dissenting voices.

He says the Players' body will consult with their membership before deciding what their next course of action should be.

“I think we’ll stand up fairly well for ourselves,” he told The Irish Examiner.

“We’ll wait for the mandate of the players. It is very disappointing; it is disappointing that the players’ opinions were ignored and I think you’ll see the reaction over the next week.

“Even already we’ve seen the reaction from players coming out saying how disappointed they are that their voice, in the competition that affects them the most, is ignored.

“Yes, it is a slap in the face. We will take the decision of our players as to our next step forward. Even though this decision is in for three years, we can go away and work on something that is better, that has the backing of the players, that has the backing of all the stakeholders.