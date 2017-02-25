FL4: Carlow trouble Treaty 25 February 2017





Carlow inflicted a third successive league defeat on Limerick at Dr Cullen Park tonight, 1-10 to 0-10.

The win moves Turlough O’Brien’s charges up to joint-third place on the table overnight – level with Westmeath, with whom they drew in the first round.

Limerick, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the lowest tier, alongside Wicklow, who have a game in hand.

Midfielder Brendan Murphy delivered a Man of the Match display for the winners, notching four points, while John Murphy netted the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after a foul on Ciaran Moran.

The Treaty County led by seven points to five at the interval but the hosts - who'd lost centre back Daniel St Ledger to injury before the break - made a decisive burst in the first eight minutes of the second half, when they struck 1-2 to establish a three-point lead that they refused to surrender.