FL2: Mourne men rattle Royals 25 February 2017





Down's Joe Murphy

Down brought their losing sequence to an end at Newry tonight when deservedly defeating Meath by 1-13 to 0-14.

The decisive score in this coupon buster arrived early as Joe Murphy got the last touch to a mis-hit free to register a scrappy opening goal in the second minute.

The hosts - for whom Caolan Mooney excelled - kicked on to lead by five at the break, 1-8 to 0-6, and withstood a late Meath onslaught to bring an end to their sorry run of 14 straight defeats in league and championship.

The visitors were back within a point by the 15th minute thanks to three scores from Donal Lenihan against a Barry O'Hagan reply, and O'Hagan and James Toher swapped scores before Darragh O'Hanlon (2) and Conor Maginn made it double scores, 1-5 to 0-4.

O'Hanlon added another and Donal Keogan, Ryan Johnston, Aidan Carr and Graham Reilly traded the last four points before the break.

Conaill McGovern cancelled out a Toher point upon the restart and O'Hanlon traded frees with Lenihan. Kevin McKernan made it a six-point game at the three-quarters stage (after Carr denied Brian Menton a Meath goal) and substitute Jerome Johnston pointed after Lenihan and Bryan McMahon were on target for the visitors.

McKernan cancelled out another Lenihan free and the Mourne County held on for victory even though the Royals got the last three points courtesy of Lenihan (two frees) and captain Reilly. The last score deep into injury time came from a close-range free which flew over the bar via full back Gerard McGovern's fingertips amid a dramatic finale.

All week, Down football was under the microscope but this victory has proved that there is still life in the Mourne men. The inquisitions might start in Meath now, though...