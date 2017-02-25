Corn Ui Mhuiri final: Sem again as Tralee are no match for champs 25 February 2017





St Brendan's Killarney look to retain their title against a battle hardened Tralee CBS side. St Brendan's Killarney look to retain their title against a battle hardened Tralee CBS side.

St. Brendan's Killarney 2-20

Tralee CBS 0-11

St. Brendan's, Killarney retained the Corn Ui Mhuiri thanks to an emphatic victory over Tralee CBS in this evening's all-Kerry Munster Colleges SFC final at Austin Stack Park.

The Sem cut loose in the second half after only two points (0-8 to 0-6) had separated the sides at half-time to capture their 22nd provincial title in style and move a step closer to retaining the Hogan Cup. Marc O Se's Tralee CBS had come through a trilogy of games against Colaiste Chriost Ri in the semi-final and it would appear those exertions took a heavy toll on them.

Tralee matched St. Brendan's stride for stride in the opening half, but the game took a decisive turn in the All-Ireland champions' favour six minutes after the restart when their brilliant midfielder Billy Courtney took a return pass from Donnchadh O'Sullivan and rattled the net.

Aussie Rules trialist David Shaw added a second goal in the 44th minute to end the game as a contest.

St. Brendan's: R Osborne; L McMonagle , C O’Donoghue, S O’Leary; N Donoghue (0-1), M Potts, J Griffin (0-2); B Courtney (1-1 1f), C Gammell; D Moynihan (0-1), D O’Sullivan (0-7 4f), B Keane (0-1); D Shaw (1-4), M O’Shea (0-2), C Flynn. Subs: Michael Devlin for Keane and Mark Harnett for Flynn (both 44), Evan Cosgrave for Donohoe (53), Mark Fitzgerald for Griffin, Niall McCarthy for O’Shea (57) and Diarmuid Brosnan for McMonagle (58)

Tralee CBS: S Foley: B Patterson, T Lynch, J Myers; J Walsh, K Dwyer (0-1), N O’Mahony (0-1); J O’Connor, T O’Connor (0-2); S Donnellan, T Hoare (0-1), M Scanlon; D Keane (0-1), G Fitzgerald, M Kelliher (0-4 3f). Subs: Sean Quilter (0-1) for Donnellan (41), Aaron Roche for Scanlon (51), David Fitzmaurice for Kelliher (54), Eoin Greaney for Joe O’Connor (57) and Sean Hamilton for Hoare (59)

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore).