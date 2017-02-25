LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

25 February 2017

MacHale Park ahead of Round 3 of the Allianz Football League
There's action in all four divisions of the national football league tonight.

Top billing goes to the all-Connacht Division One meeting of Mayo and Roscommon at Castlebar, but each of the matches is intriguing in its own right.

In Division Two, Down welcome Meath to Newry, while the third-tier clash of Laois and Tipperary at Portlaoise is also a must-win for both teams.

Meanwhile, at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow and Limerick are both in search of their first victory in Division Four.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




