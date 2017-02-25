All-Ireland club SHC: classy Cuala end Slaughtneil's treble dream 25 February 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan with Paul McNeill of Slaughtneil

©INPHO

Cuala (Dublin) 3-21

Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-11

Substitute Niall Carty's late goal sealed Cuala's place in the All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyea on St. Patrick's Day as Slaughtneil's dreams of an All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie treble was ended this afternoon.

Mattie Kenny's charges will be the first Dublin club to contest the Tommy Moore Cup decider after a dominant display at the Athletic Grounds. Dual star Con O'Callaghan's 11th minute goal and seven points form David Treacy had them perched on a 1-13 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

Sean Treacy scored a second goal after the restart to extend their advantage before goals from Gerald Bradley and Se McGuigan gave Slaughtneil hope. But Carty's 58th minute strike well and truly settled it.

Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers were on target early on for the Emmet's, but with David Treacy on song at the other end, they trailed by 0-2 to 0-4 after eight minutes. With Sean Moran producing a man of the match performance in the half back line, the Dublin and Leinster champions made a crucial breakthrough when O'Callaghan hit the opening goal.

They never looked back after that, despite scores from McKaigue, Rogers and Cormac O’Doherty before the break.

There was a whirlwind start to the second half that saw Sean Treacy and Gerald Bradley trade goals inside the opening minute. O'Callaghan brought his tally to 1-3 before Slaughtneil had Cormac McKenna sent off on a second yellow card with nine minutes to go.

Despite going a man down, they dug deep and were rewarded with a second goal from Se McGuigan. But there was no denying the Dalkey men as Mark Schutte set up Carty for the clinching goal.

Cuala: S Brennan; O Gough, C O’Callaghan, S Timlin; S Moran (0-1, f), J Malone, J Sheanon; C Cronin (0-3), D O’Connell (0-1); S Treacy (1-1), C Sheanon (0-1), D Treacy (0-7, 6f); C Waldron, C O’Callaghan (1-3), M Schutte (0-1). Subs: N Kenny (0-1) for Waldron (44), N Carty (1-0) for C Sheanon (51), N Waldron (0-1) for D Treacy (57), S Stapleton for J Sheanon (59).

Slaughtneil: O O’Doherty; C McAlister, K McKaigue, P McNeill; S Cassidy, Shane McGuigan, M McGrath; E Cassidy, G Bradley (1-2); B Rogers (0-2), M McGuigan, C McKenna, Se McGuigan (1-0), C McKaigue (0-2), C O’Doherty (0-5, 2f, 1 ’65). Subs: B Cassidy for M McGuigan (h-t), R McCartney for E Cassidy (42)

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).