Team news: Dublin make four changes 25 February 2017





Dublin's John Small and Michael Murphy of Donegal.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's John Small and Michael Murphy of Donegal.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eric Lowndes, John Small, Shane Carthy and Jason Whelan come into the Dublin team for tomorrow's Allianz League clash with Donegal in Ballybofey.

They replace Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy, Colm Basquel and Paul Mannion who started the Croke Park draw with Tyrone a fortnight ago.

Dublin (SF v Donegal): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Eric Lowndes; Darren Daly, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, MD Macauley; Niall Scully, Shane Carthy, Jason Whelan; Ciaran Kilkenny, Eoghan O'Gara, Dean Rock.