Congress: new gambling rule adopted

25 February 2017

Congress bring in new gambling rule
©INPHO

A rule to stop players, team management or match officials from betting on games in which they are involved has been voted in by a large majority at GAA Congress.

The new rule will prohibit players, team management, or match officials involved in a game from betting on the outcome of any aspect of the game concerned. To do so will be 'discrediting the Association'. The minimum sanction a member will be face for this offence will be an eight-week suspension. Debarment and expulsion from the Association may also be considered. If a team or unit is in breach of this rule an eight-week suspension is also the minimum sanction, though a fine, disqualification, and expulsion from the Association may also be considered.




