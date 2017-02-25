Team news: Down welcome back big guns 25 February 2017





Down's Kevin McKernan with Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey Down's Kevin McKernan with Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

Down welcome back some familiar faces for the visit of Meath to Pairc Esler tonight.

Kevin McKernan, who starred for St. Mary's College in their shock Sigerson Cup final victory over UCD a week ago, is one of five changes from the side that lost to Clare in Ennis. Conor Maginn, Darragh O'Hanlon, Peter Turley and Ryan Johnston have also been drafted in to provide much-needed experience to Eamonn Burns' struggling side.

Mark Poland, Paul Devlin and Alan Davidson are all on the bench for a game the Mournemen desperately need to win to ease their relegation worries.

Down (SF v Meath): M Reid; R McAleenan, G McGovern, D O'Hagan; D O'Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; A Carr, P Turley; K McKernan, C Maginn, J Murphy; S Millar, B O'Hagan, R Johnston.