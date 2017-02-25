Rhode GAA to honour champion jockey 25 February 2017





Champion jockey Pat Smullen will be feted by his local GAA club tonight.

Smullen is the reigning champion flat racing jockey after riding both the Irish Derby and Epson Derby winners last year, and Rhode GAA will honour his achievements at their annual dinner dance in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Smullen will be back in Tullamore on April 1 to receive the Offaly Person of the Year award.

Rhode will also honour their former chairman and handball president-elect Joe Masterson as well as their senior footballers, who won an Offaly SFC and Division 1 league double last year and also reached the Leinster club SFC final. Kerry legend Tomas O Se will be guest of honour at the event which will be compered by his fellow RTE pundit Michael Duignan.