'Clash of the Ash' outfit is a work of art 25 February 2017



Three Athlone lads have entered Junk Kouture with an outfit made entirely from hurling attire.

Jason Nugent, Oisin Lennon and Aaron Wall from Athlone Community College are hoping their amazing entry which is made up of broken hurls, a helmet and a sliothar will secure them a place in the Junk Kouture Western Region finals, voting for which took place up until last night.

Now in its seventh year, the All-Ireland leading fashion and art competition challenges students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk. It’s open to secondary school students nationwide, with music mogul Louis Walsh and Una Healy of The Saturdays among the judges.