GAA President Elect chosen 24 February 2017





John Horan John Horan

Dublin's John Horan has been voted in as President-Elect of the GAA tonight at the Annual Congress in Croke Park.

The Na Fianna clubman was elected after the first count with 144 first preference votes.

Horan will take up office at Congress in 2018.

An emotional Horan addressed the room shortly after being elected and said: ""This was a drain on each and every one of the candidates, but this race was fought in a very fair manner. It takes courage to put your head above the parapet and take on this challenge. I'm not renowned for long speeches and I won't change that now. One piece of advice - if you want to sleep, count sheep and don't count votes!".

Congress will resume tomorrow morning at 9:30am.