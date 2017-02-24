Team news: JOD back for Kingdom 24 February 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice gives instructions to James O'Donoghue.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named his starting line-up ahead of their heavyweight clash with Monaghan in round 3 of the Allianz National Football League.

Paul Geaney who was an injury doubt has been named to start alongside 2014 Footballer of the Year James O'Donoghue.

Kerry will be looking to bounce back quickly after a second half collapse against Mayo in the previous round.

Kerry (NFL Div 1 v Monaghan): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Tadhg Morley, Peter Crowley, Ronan Shanahan; David Moran, Jack Barry; Jonathan Lyne, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue.

Throw in at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday is 2pm.