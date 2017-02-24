Team news: JOD back for Kingdom

24 February 2017

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice gives instructions to James O'Donoghue.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named his starting line-up ahead of their heavyweight clash with Monaghan in round 3 of the Allianz National Football League.

Paul Geaney who was an injury doubt has been named to start alongside 2014 Footballer of the Year James O'Donoghue.

Kerry will be looking to bounce back quickly after a second half collapse against Mayo in the previous round.

Kerry (NFL Div 1 v Monaghan): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Tadhg Morley, Peter Crowley, Ronan Shanahan; David Moran, Jack Barry; Jonathan Lyne, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue.

Throw in at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday is 2pm.




Most Read Stories

Fitzgibbon Cup: IT Carlow stun UCC for first final berth

'This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut'

Fitzgibbon Cup: Mary I cruise past LIT

Team news: two Meath changes for the trip to Newry

FL previews: Holders head for Ballybofey

Watch: GAA stars take on #Futureisgreen skills challenge


Android app on Google Play