Team news: Rebels reveal starting line-up 24 February 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork's Paul Kerrigan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Cork football team has been announced ahead of their Division 2 Round 3 game in the Allianz National League on Sunday.

It has been a slow start for the Rebels so far with a loss and a draw to their name, which means the afternoon clash with Fermanagh at the weekend could be crucial to any promotion hopes in 2017.

Cork (NFL Div 2 v Fermanagh): Ryan Price; John McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Brian O'Driscoll, Luke Connolly, John O'Rourke; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn is 1pm.