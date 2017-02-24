Team news: Rebels reveal starting line-up

24 February 2017

Cork's Paul Kerrigan.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Cork football team has been announced ahead of their Division 2 Round 3 game in the Allianz National League on Sunday.

It has been a slow start for the Rebels so far with a loss and a draw to their name, which means the afternoon clash with Fermanagh at the weekend could be crucial to any promotion hopes in 2017.

Cork (NFL Div 2 v Fermanagh): Ryan Price; John McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Brian O'Driscoll, Luke Connolly, John O'Rourke; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn is 1pm.




Most Read Stories

Fitzgibbon Cup: IT Carlow stun UCC for first final berth

'This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut'

Fitzgibbon Cup: Mary I cruise past LIT

Team news: two Meath changes for the trip to Newry

FL previews: Holders head for Ballybofey

Watch: GAA stars take on #Futureisgreen skills challenge


Android app on Google Play