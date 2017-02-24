Flanagan targets Wee win 24 February 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

A win over Louth on Sunday would put Offaly right back in the hunt for league promotion, according to Faithful County manager Pat Flanagan.

Two points from their opening two games has not ruled out Flanagan’s charges in the hunt for promotion to Division Two.

Buoyed by their comfortable win over Antrim last time out, Offaly will need to be at their best once again when undefeated Louth come to Tullamore this weekend.

“Louth will be coming Tullamore buoyed up by all their exertions over the last few weeks with the O’Byrne Cup final and getting two wins in the league,” Flanagan told the Midland Tribune.

“It will be a very tough game. We will have to be at our best and better than we were against Antrim.”

