Harte praise for Banner 24 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare's David Tubridy celebrates scoring a goal against Roscommon.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has been impressed by the progress made by the Clare footballers.

Speaking to the Clare Champion at the Healthy Clubs Project (HCP) roadshow in Cork recently, Harte was drawn on his opinion of the Banner playing in Division 2.

And he admitted that what they have achieved in the league last year and the start of this year has been nothing short of inspirational.

“It is a big ask of Clare (to beat Galway on Sunday), but I have to say that Clare winning Division 3 last year was very impressive,” said Harte.

“Not many would have thought they would beat Kildare in the final and they have followed that up with a good away draw to Derry and beaten Down at home. They are two Ulster teams that would be considered competent, even though they mightn’t be at their best at the moment.

“But they are certainly teams that, in their mind, would be expecting to beat Clare. I think Clare are making great progress but this will be a test for them on Sunday.”