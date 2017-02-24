O'Connor relieved to be back 24 February 2017





Clare's Cathal O'Connor celebrates in the Division Three league final ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Clare's Cathal O'Connor celebrates in the Division Three league final ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Clare midfielder Cathal O’Connor is back fully fit following an appendix operation and looking forward to the remainder of the Allianz NFL campaign.

O’Connor has had a slow start to the 2017 campaign as he recovered from the appendix being removed, but he told the Clare Champion that he is looking forward to the remainder of the year.

“It was unfortunate, but I’m fine now,” said O’Connor. “I’ve two or three weeks of full training done now, so I’m ready to go.

“It’s not nice looking in at the lads starting the league campaign and seeing someone else wearing your jersey. I’ve to try and win it back now but it’s early in the year and I’m sure I’ll get a chance again to get my place back.”

Clare are away to Galway at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Throw in at 2pm.

