Watch: GAA stars take on #Futureisgreen skills challenge

24 February 2017

Six players, six challenges, one winner

Ireland U20s take on France in a 6 Nations clash in Donnybrook Stadium later today.

However, earlier this week team sponsors PwC put three of the squad’s players to the test against three inter-county footballers in the #Futureisgreen skills challenge.

Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary), Callum McCormack (Westmeath) and Ruairi Moore (Louth) faced off against Ireland U20s players Jordan Larmour, Colm Hogan, and Tommy O’Brien in a challenge which incorporated both GAA and Rugby skills.

Have a look:




