'The bookies seem to think we have no chance' 24 February 2017





Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane feels the odds are way off for his side’s All-Ireland club SHC semi-final against Cuala tomorrow.

The Derry champions are priced as 11/2 underdogs against their Dublin counterparts, whom are 1/8, and, needless to say, McShane is confident of his charges pulling off an upset at the Athletic Grounds.

“The bookies seem to think we have no chance and that’d we’d be better off not turning up,” he told The Irish News.

“It’s been a long time from the Loughgiel game, certainly, but a lot of our hurling panel were involved in the football and that ran right through to December so we had to let them get on with that.

“The rest of the lads had a bit of a rest and so we only really got back at it from the start of the year. Since then we’ve got as much hurling done as you could ever want to get done.

“We’ve played three challenge games but we’re blessed with the fact that our in-house games are very competitive and of a very high intensity, so we’ve obviously had a lot of those games.”

He added: “The footballers were fairly big outsiders going into their game and you see what they did. They upset the odds so whatever the bookies want to do they can do.

“Hopefully we’ll wipe their eye on Saturday by getting the result.”