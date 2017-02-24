Mullooly welcomes Mayo test 24 February 2017





Roscommon's Thomas Corcoran, John McManus and Sean Mullooly speak with Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon's Thomas Corcoran, John McManus and Sean Mullooly speak with Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie.

Roscommon defender Sean Mullooly believes that this weekend’s clash against Mayo couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

The Rossies are still seeking their first points of the Division 1 league campaign, but Mullooly told the Roscommon Herald that if they can’t get up for a game against Mayo in Castlebar, then they shouldn’t be playing inter-county football.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the Mayo game,” said Mullooly. “I wouldn’t say too many people are giving us a chance, but that’s not the way we’re looking at it.

“We’d be confident of producing another good showing. Most of the lads have beaten Mayo at underage level, so it’s something they’re used too.”

