Mullooly welcomes Mayo test

24 February 2017

Roscommon's Thomas Corcoran, John McManus and Sean Mullooly speak with Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie.

Roscommon defender Sean Mullooly believes that this weekend’s clash against Mayo couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

The Rossies are still seeking their first points of the Division 1 league campaign, but Mullooly told the Roscommon Herald that if they can’t get up for a game against Mayo in Castlebar, then they shouldn’t be playing inter-county football.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the Mayo game,” said Mullooly. “I wouldn’t say too many people are giving us a chance, but that’s not the way we’re looking at it.

“We’d be confident of producing another good showing. Most of the lads have beaten Mayo at underage level, so it’s something they’re used too.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.




Most Read Stories

Team news: two Meath changes for the trip to Newry

'This is not about the £15. It's about month after month of cut after cut'

Lidl Ladies NFL previews: Round four sees Rebelettes travel to Swinford

FL previews: Holders head for Ballybofey

Three-time All-Ireland winner joins London club

GAA on TV this weekend: six live games


Android app on Google Play