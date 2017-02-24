Tyrone boss likens Meyler to Dooher 24 February 2017





Tyrone's Conor Meyler and Neil Forrester of Derry.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has drawn comparisons between Conor Meyler and former All-Ireland winning captain Brian Dooher.

Meyler has been impressive for the Red Hands in the early part of the season, along with being inspirational for St Mary’s in their Sigerson Cup victory last weekend.

Harte feels that the Omagh St Enda’s clubman possesses a similar running game to that of one of the O’Neill County’s greatest ever servants.

“He’s a very talented player and a very skilful player. To use an old cliché, he has a wonderful engine and has the running power of Brian Dooher – and that’s a nice thing to have in your armoury,” Harte is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“He’s an improving player and he wants to learn to be the best he can be. And he’s really going in the right direction.

“He was upset last year with a number of injuries and didn’t get a run at it. He’s very conscious of that now and he believes he’s a lot to offer and I believe that’s the case too.”

He added: “It’s a matter of watching that he doesn’t over-tax himself because this has been a hectic few months for him and we need to make sure we don’t overload him just now.”

