GAA on TV this weekend: six live games 24 February 2017





TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

There are six live GAA games on television this weekend.



Saturday 25 February



TG4, 12.45pm, IT Carlow/UCC v Mary I/LIT, Fitzgibbon Cup final (Throw-in 1pm)

TG4, 2.30pm, Cuala (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), All-Ireland club SHC semi-final (Throw-in 3pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Laois v Tipperary, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Down v Meath, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)

eir Sport 2HD, 6.55pm, Mayo v Roscommon, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 26 February



TG4, 1.30pm, Donegal v Dublin, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Kerry v Monaghan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s Allianz FL games.



Monday 27 February



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Football leagues, All-Ireland club SHC semi-final and the Fitzgibbon Cup final

TG4, 9pm, Laochra Gael

Focus on Kerry legend Ogie Moran