McGrath praise for Premier 24 February 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath admits there is no shame in losing to a side like Tipperary.

McGrath is confident that his charges still have a lot to offer this current league campaign, despite last weekend’s defeat.

However, he admitted to the Waterford News & Star that Tipp are the team to beat at the moment.

“I just thought that they were that bit sharper than us. I don’t think that we’ll be the only team at the end of a six points beating by Tipperary,” said McGrath.

“They were a little bit more clinical than us in the second half, we had a lot of possession without converting it.

“There was no argument but to say that Tipperary were the better team. We found it difficult to deal with the depth of their forward line.”

He concluded: “They’re an extremely good team so we’re not too disheartened by it.”