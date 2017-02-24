Three-time All-Ireland winner joins London club 24 February 2017





Owen Mulligan in the colours of his home club Cookstown Fr Rocks.

Fulham Irish have made a major coup in securing the services of former Tyrone footballer Owen Mulligan.

The three-time All-Ireland winner has moved to the English capital for work reasons and he will join up with the 2011 London SFC champions.

Mulligan had a glittering career in the Tyrone jersey and he scored arguably the best goal ever seen in Croke Park against Dublin in the 2005 All-Ireland SFC quarterfinal.

‘Mugsy’ also helped his club Cookstown to two All-Ireland club IFC titles and despite being 35-years-old, he will be a huge asset to Fulham.

