Deely eager to break with tradition

24 February 2017

London manager Ciaran Deely.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

London’s failure to win back to back league matches is a situation that Ciaran Deely is keen to rectify this weekend.

Last time out, the Exiles produced an excellent display to see off the challenge of Carlow in the Division 4 campaign.

Time and time again, they have failed to follow up a good performance with another one, but Deely is keen for his side to do that against Wicklow at Aughrim on Sunday.

London have traditionally followed a very good performance with a poor performance, but we’re working hard to put that right,” Deely told the Irish Post.

“We have watched video clips of Wicklow, had a gym session on Tuesday and then a couple of tough training sessions to bring our fitness up another level again.

“Wicklow have lost both their games so they’ll be looking to get their season back on track against us, so we’ll need another good performance.”

