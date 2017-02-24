Connerton rues break 24 February 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Longford manager Denis Connerton feels that the break in the NFL campaign came at the wrong time for them.

The Midlanders return to action this weekend when they entertain Armagh in round three of the Division 3 campaign.

Following the defeat to Louth, there was a break in the league last weekend, but Connerton believes that it would have been good to have had a game as it would have given a quick opportunity to gather their momentum again.

“It would have been better if we had a game last weekend, but unfortunately the break came at the wrong time for us,” said Connerton.

He added: “With the break we had to bide our time and hope that we will improve and come out with all guns blazing against Armagh. We are at home and it will be a difficult match because everybody needs points in such a tight league.”

