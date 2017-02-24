O'Riordan debuts for Swans 24 February 2017





Having recovered from a serious injury, former Tipperary footballer Colin O’Riordan has finally made his debut for the Sydney Swans first team.

Tipperary’s loss was the Swans' gain as the talented dual star made the switch to the AFL in October 2015.

However, his progress through the ranks were curtailed when he broke a bone in his back and suffered a collapsed lung while playing for the club’s reserve team last August.

O’Riordan made a full recovery and impressed against North Melbourne at Coffs Harbour in the JLT Community series. He finished the game with 12 possessions and his ball handling skills were exceptional.

The Swans begin their season against Port Adelaide in the 46,000 all-seater SCG on 25 March and O’Riordan is putting himself in a good position to feature in that game.