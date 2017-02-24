Team news: Monaghan name unchanged side 24 February 2017





Monaghan's Rory Beggan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Monaghan's Rory Beggan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Monaghan have named an unchanged side for Sunday's Allianz League encounter with Kerry in Killarney.

Manager Malachy O'Rourke has stuck with the same fifteen that started their second round clash against Cavan in Castleblayney where they were held to a 0-7 apiece draw by their Breffni neighbours.

It was reported yesterday that Barry McGinn will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a cruciate knee injury last weekend. The 20-year-old Doohamlet star joins Vinnie Corey, Dessie Mone, Dessie Ward, Michael Brannigan, Brian Greenan and Fergal McGeough in an extensive injury list.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Kerry): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Neil McAdam, Colin Walshe; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O'Connell, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, James Mealiff, Owen Coyle, Karl McQuaid, Ryan McAnespie, Niall Kearns, Dermot Malone, Owen Duffy, Stephen Gollogly, Jack McCarron, David McAllister.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.