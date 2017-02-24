Cody not panicking 24 February 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has laughed off suggestions of a crisis and insists his young guns need to be given time to settle in.

Two defeats in the opening two rounds of the NHL have many scribes writing Kilkenny’s obituary, but how often has that happened in the past.

The argument is that ‘this time is different’ and to an extent it is given the amount of retirements they have had to deal with in the past few months.

However, Cody knows better than most that they have work to do, but he stressed to the Kilkenny People that it is still only the league.

“I wouldn’t say we are in a difficult place. We’re in a difficult league. It is a competitive league. That is what it is, the league,” stated Cody.

“We have work to do, for sure. That is the challenge on front of us. Lads have to be given time and space to find their way. Absolutely, for sure.

“We are trying to bed in younger players. We don’t have everyone available to us, but that is the way we are at the moment.”