Power uncertain over future 24 February 2017





Carrickshock's Richie Power celebrates winning the All-Ireland club IHC title with his family.

Pic via Richie Power (@power_richie) on Twitter. Carrickshock's Richie Power celebrates winning the All-Ireland club IHC title with his family.Pic via Richie Power (@power_richie) on Twitter.

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power is unsure whether or not he will be able to extend his hurling career.

Power played a starring role as his club Carrickshock romped to All-Ireland club IHC glory at the expense of Galway’s Ahascragh/Fohenagh at Croke Park last Sunday.

The nine-time All-Ireland winner has defied medical opinion to play on with the club after a serious of knee operations forced him to retire from the inter-county scene.

Playing through the pain barrier most of the year, Power still managed to score six points in the final, but he admitted to the Kilkenny People that even though he is keen to continue playing; the knee could have the final say!

“Every day I go I expect to be in pain for days after the exertions. I don’t know if I can continue. There are one or two things that I want to look into with it going forward. I certainly want to stay hurling,” said Power.

“That all depends on what I can get done with the knee to try and improve it. I don’t think I can stay going the way I am. We will see as the year progresses.”