Team news: Lilywhites unchanged again 23 February 2017





Kildare's Kevin Feely.

Kildare's Kevin Feely.

Kildare are once again unchanged as they bid to make it three wins from as many outings in the Allianz League on Sunday.

The Division 2 table toppers travel to Celtic Park to face Derry this weekend and Cian O'Neill's side named for the trip north is the same one which scored impressive victories against Cork and Meath earlier this month.

The Lilywhites beat the Rebels by six-points in Newbridge two weeks ago to back up their opening round victory over the Royals in Navan.

Kildare (Allianz FL v Derry): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack.

