Team news: Donnelly starts on bench as Red Hands make one change 23 February 2017





Tyrone's Aidan McCrory celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Tyrone's Aidan McCrory celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Mattie Donnelly will start from the bench as Tyrone make one enforced change for Sunday's Allianz League clash against Cavan in Omagh.

Donnelly returns to the match-day squad after having sat out the second round draw with Dublin due to concussion protocol but Red Hand boss Mickey Harte has opted to keep the Trillick clubman in reserve for the visit of the Breffni men to Healy Park. Meanwhile, Ronan O'Neill is recalled to the full-forward line in place of Mark Bradley who is suspended following a red card he picked up against the Dubs at Croke Park two weeks ago.

Conor Meyler is named at right half-forward after captaining St Mary’s, Belfast to their first Sigerson Cup success in 28 years last weekend. Full-forward Cathal McShane and substitutes Conall McCann and Kieran McGeary also starred for 'The Ranch' as they pulled off "one of the greatest ever stories in gaelic games".

Tyrone (Allianz FL v Cavan): Mickey O’Neill; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Aidan McCrory; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O'Neill.

Subs: Niall Morgan, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Conall McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary, Kieran McGeary, Ronan McHugh, Padraig McNulty, Jonathan Monroe, Cahir McCullagh, Michael Cassidy, Harry Loughran.

