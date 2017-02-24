Team news: two Meath changes for the trip to Newry 24 February 2017





Meath's Paddy O'Rourke and Conor McGill Meath's Paddy O'Rourke and Conor McGill

The Meath team to face Down in round 3 of the Allianz Football League shows two changes from the side that defeated Derry last time out.

Graham Reilly returns to the fold having missed the Derry game because of St Colmcille's appearance in the All-Ireland club final. The team captain comes in for Conor Downey.

Having impressed when coming on as a substitute in the round 2 victory at Pairc Tailteann, Ruairi O Coileann comes in to the full back line with Mickey Burke making way.

Dual star James Toher resumes his midfield partnership with Bryan Menton. Toher lined out for the Meath hurlers last Sunday in their Division 2B win over Derry.

Throw in at Pairc Esler on Saturday is at 7pm.

Meath (FL Division 2 v Down): Paddy O'Rourke, Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Ruairi O Coileann, Willie Carry, Brian Power, Shane McEntee, Bryan Menton, James Toher, Alan Forde, Cillian O'Sullivan, Cian O'Brien, Graham Reilly, Brian Sheridan, Donal Lenihan.



Subs: Jack Hannigan, David McQuillan, Seamus Lavin, Mickey Burke, David Toner, Adam Flanagan, Eamonn Wallace, Joey wallace, Bryan McMahon, Sean Tobin.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.