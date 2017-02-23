McKaigue 'very much against' Duffy's proposals 23 February 2017





Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.

Derry and Slaughtneil star Chrissy McKaigue believes that Congress accepting Paraic Duffy’s proposals for the football championship “would prove catastrophic”.

Currently gearing up for his second All-Ireland club semi-final in three weeks, the 27 year-old has voiced strong opposition to the director general’s proposals, which will look to introduce a round-robin series at the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final stage.

“All in all I am very much against Paraic Duffy’s proposals,” McKaigue told The Irish News.

“The worrying thing is that the people voting these types of initiatives in seem to have no idea what the players want or need.

“The clubs are already suffering so the new proposals would prove catastrophic.”

Outlining that he is a “big backer of the CPA”, McKaigue added: “For me the way to go is to condense the season but it’s just not as straight forward as that.

“For me if Duffy’s proposals go ahead it’s going to leave a lasting damage to the clubs, which is the fabric of everything that is good in the GAA world.”