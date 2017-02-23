Crowley and Walsh to appeal bans tonight 23 February 2017





Kerry's Donnchadh Walsh.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Kerry's Donnchadh Walsh.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Kerry pair Peter Crowley and Donnchadh Walsh will appeal their retrospective bans tonight at a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee reports the Irish Examiner.

Both players, along with Mayo’s Danny Kirby, were cited for their alleged involvement in the melee which took place between the two counties during their Allianz League meeting in Tralee last Saturday week.

As it stands, Crowley and Walsh are set to miss the Kingdom’s third round clash with Monaghan this Sunday in Killarney as a result of the one game suspension they were each handed down, while Kirby is in the same boat for Mayo’s derby against Roscommon in Castlebar on Saturday night.

All three will appeal their bans at the CHC’s meeting in Dublin tonight, with Tom Parsons already ruled out of the Westerners’ meeting with the Rossies after having his one match ban from the same incident upheld.