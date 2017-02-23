We won't go defensive against Dubs - Gallagher 23 February 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher Donegal manager Rory Gallagher

Rory Gallagher says he’s happy with Donegal’s scoring return so far this season and says he won’t be altering things too much when Dublin visit Ballybofey on Sunday.

The Tir Chonaill men have hit 1-33 in their opening two games of the Allianz League, losing their first to Kerry and winning their second against Roscommon, and Gallagher feels there is no need to go defensive against the All-Ireland champions this weekend.

“Any team that plays Dublin end up defending quite a bit,” the Fermanagh native is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“Kerry were quite defensive in the (All-Ireland) semi-final last year despite conceding 22 points. We have to adapt on different days and our big focus is about new players and playing to our strengths.

“Our strengths are attacking. We are pleased with our scoring return, but we have conceded too much and we rode our luck.

“It won’t change too much just because it’s Dublin.”