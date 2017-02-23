McGleenan expects to have full hand for Omagh trip 23 February 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan expects to have a full squad to choose from for Sunday’s third round trip to Tyrone.

The Blues lost centre-back Conor Moynagh and Gerard Smith to injuries in the first-half of their drawn encounter with Monaghan two weeks ago and McGleenan says, with a bit of luck, they’ll be at full strength against his native county.

“Touch wood, we have a clean bill of health,” McGleenan is quoted saying in The Irish News.

“Everybody’s up for it; if you’re not up for Tyrone, jeez, what are you going to do, master?”

He added: “It’s a huge game for us. Tyrone have raised the bar with how they performed against Dublin so as a team we have to go into Healy Park and play a really tremendous game.

“Seven points (the team’s tally against Monaghan) is nowhere near going to be good enough to do anything against Tyrone this Sunday. We have a lot of work to do in terms of breaking down their defence. We have to hit 13, 14 scores if we want to win this game.”