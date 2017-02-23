'I genuinely didn't want to bring in people but we had to' 23 February 2017





Kildare's David Reidy and Dinny Stapleton Kildare's David Reidy and Dinny Stapleton

Kildare hurling manager Joe Quaid has criticised the Congress motion which is looking to reduce the number of transfers to weaker hurling counties.

Longford club Mostrim have put forward a motion calling for a reduction in the number of players a weaker county can transfer in from MacCarthy Cup teams from five to three.

Kildare have drafted in five outsiders this year, including former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall, and Quaid says that the additions have been “out of necessity”.

“I’m sick to the back teeth of talking about it at this stage. I genuinely didn’t want to bring in people but we had to. It was out of necessity,” the former Limerick All Star told the Irish Examiner.

“It only seems to be becoming an issue now because of the profile of John Mulhall and David Reidy. There wasn’t a word about it when Kerry brought in outside players or when Dublin brought in Ryan O’Dwyer and Niall Corcoran.

“What we’re doing is totally within the rules and, as I said, I didn’t actually want to do it. I would have been totally against it but we did it out of necessity because players who were invited to play for Kildare didn’t want to.

“In terms of the Congress motion, I’d obviously be against it. And I say that coming from the background of initially supporting that view. But I’ve seen how these guys have raised the boat in Kildare, how they’ve raised the skill levels, the intensity at training. They’ve brought everyone on and isn’t that great for a county that’s trying to improve itself?”