Corn Ui Mhuiri football final preview 23 February 2017





St Brendan's Killarney look to retain their title against a battle hardened Tralee CBS side. St Brendan's Killarney look to retain their title against a battle hardened Tralee CBS side.

St. Brendan’s Killarney v Tralee CBS

When – Saturday February 25th at 4:30pm

Where – Austin Stack Park Tralee

Referee – Eddie Walsh (Kerry)

Next Round – The winners will play the Connacht champions on Saturday March 18th

Admission Prices

Adults - €10

Students / OAP’s - €5

Under 12s – Free

Live Streaming – The Corn Ui Mhuiri Final will be streamed live on www.munstergaapps.ie.

Results to Date

Tralee CBS



Semi-Final 2nd Replay - Tralee CBS 1-10 Colaiste Chriost Rí 0-11

Semi-Final Replay - Tralee CBS 2-11 Colaiste Chriost Rí 1-14 (AET)

Semi-Final - Tralee CBS 1-18 Colaiste Chriost Rí 1-18 (AET)

Quarter-Final - Tralee CBS 2-10 IS Killorglin 1-10

Group A Round 3 - Tralee CBS 1-10 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 0-4

Group A Round 2 - St. Francis College Rochestown 3-10 Tralee CBS 1-16

Group A Round 1 - Tralee CBS 1-15 Coláiste na Sceilge 0-11

St Brendan’s



Semi-Final - St Brendan’s Killarney 2-17 St Flannans 1-11

Quarter-Final - St Brendan’s Killarney 2-18 PS Chorcha Dhuibhne 0-9

Group C Round 3 - St Brendan’s Killarney 2-24 Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 0-8

Group C Round 2 - St Brendan’s Killarney 1-15 De La Salle College Macroom 1-8

Group C Round 1 – St Brendan’s Killarney 2-23 I.S. Killorglin 1-7

Match Preview:

Saturday’s Corn Ui Mhuiri Final will serve as yet another reminder of the healthy state of Kerry underage football as St Brendan’s Killarney look to retain their title against a battle hardened Tralee CBS side.

St Brendan’s Killarney as reigning Corn Ui Mhuiri and Hogan Cup champions have been impressive in their march to this year’s Munster Final. In their five matches to date, they have averaged just under 25 points on aggregate per game. Perhaps an even more impressive stat in their mean defence which has kept opponents to under ten scores in all bar their semi-final when St. Flannans managed to score 1-11. With a sprinkling of All-Ireland Minor Football medal winners in their team, St. Brendan’s will certainly go in to Saturday’s game as deserving favourites.

Tralee CBS on the other hand were not seen as one of the favourites to progress to this stage, in particular when losing out by three points to St. Francis College Rochestown in the group stages. Tralee managed to qualify for the knockout stages as group runners-up and in the Quarter-Final, they were put to the pin of their collar by IS Killorglin before winning out by 3 points. A semi-final versus Colaiste Chriost Rí awaited and what an epic saga that turned out to be as it took 220 minutes of football to separate the sides. In the first game, Colaiste Chriost Rí were the better side early on but Tralee CBS looked destined to progress only for the Cork side to come back to level at the end of normal time and the end of extra time to force a replay. In that replay, it was Colaiste Chriost Rí who found themselves in front only to be pegged back with late Tralee CBS scores at the end of normal time and extra time to ensure a third game was required. In that second replay, Tralee CBS scored an all-important goal early on and that proved decisive in earning a 1-10 to 0-11 victory and with it, a place in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final.

If you cannot make it to the Austin Stack Park Tralee on Saturday will be streamed live via www.munstergaapps.ie. Don’t miss out.

Eddie Walsh of Kerry will be the referee for Saturday’s Final and may the best team win.