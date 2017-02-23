'Aim is get a fixtures programme in place' - Griffin 23 February 2017





Wexford's Liam Griffin Wexford's Liam Griffin

CPA fixtures co-ordinator Liam Griffin has described the GAA’s decision not to allow them an opportunity to address delegates at Congress this weekend as “very disappointing.”

The former All-Ireland hurling winning manager told Newstalk’s Off The Ball programme last night that the main aim for the club players’ body was to try and improve the current fixtures programme.

“It’s very disappointing. We’re all members of the Association. Every single one of us are volunteers,” Griffin stated.

“I can’t imagine anyone in a position of authority standing in front of 20,000 players in a stadium saying, ‘We’re not going to listen to you folks’.

“But we’re not going to be deflected from where we want to go. Our main aim is not to speak to Congress but to get a fixtures programme in place.

“I’m pleased the GPA have come out in the same way, as they represent another side of the players. All of the players have come out (against ‘Super 8’).”