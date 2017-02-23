'No one up here is expecting Donegal to beat Dublin' 23 February 2017





Donegal's Paddy McBrearty with Jonny Cooper of Dublin.

Donegal's Paddy McBrearty with Jonny Cooper of Dublin.

Brendan Devenney hopes Donegal can “stay with” Dublin on Sunday and gain some valuable experience from their Allianz League round three encounter in Ballybofey.

The former Tir Chonaill forward says he can’t envision his native county causing an upset against the All-Ireland champions this weekend and feels that the security of their Division 1 status for next year will come down to results against certain other opposition.

"You're probably looking at the table at the start of the year and you're thinking that a lot will depend on how they get on against the likes of Cavan and Roscommon,” the St Eunan’s clubman told the Irish Independent.

"The thing about Division 1 is playing against the best teams and the best players and the buzz that brings. No one up here is expecting Donegal to beat Dublin this weekend, but it'll get the crowds out and it will be invaluable experience for these lads because they are coming up against the best. They'll know what it's all about after that.

"In the Kerry game, they kind of stopped playing and let us back into it at the end. Dublin don't do that because the lads coming off the bench are so good and so keen to make an impression.

"They'll keep piling on the scores, which is a worry because we're a bit open at the back at the minute.

"But look, we still have the forwards to cause anyone problems, so hopefully they can stay with them."