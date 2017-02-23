Tyrone club ransacked in burglary 23 February 2017





A Tyrone club has been left reeling after its club rooms were recently ransacked in a burglary.

Omagh St Enda’s GAC had its club rooms at Healy Park broken into by thieves sometime between 9pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

Safes, which were bolted to the wall, were taken in the robbery, along with equipment and a substantial amount of damage to fixtures and fittings are also believed to have been caused.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, St Enda’s secretary Conor Scally described the break-in as an “attack on the community”.

Mr Scally also stated that the club was hopeful of being up and running again by the weekend, with Tyrone’s footballers and hurlers set to host a National League double-header at the Killybrack Road venue on Sunday.

"There are a group of volunteers coming here to clear up the club. We have a ladies football course and a children's session scheduled here for Saturday morning and we hope to be up and running then.

"The initial shock and anger has been transformed into the usual sense of GAA community and family. There are people from other clubs ringing to offer assistance and support."