GPA rejects 'Super 8' proposal, backs August All-Ireland finals 23 February 2017





Members of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are set to vote to reject Paraic Duffy’s ‘Super 8’ proposal at Congress this weekend.

A poll of members found that 70% opposed the proposals, with 30% in favour, which would see next year’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals replaced by a round robin format.

GPA President Seamus Hickey confirmed the results of its poll to Newstalk’s Off The Ball programme last night.

The players group also backed the motion to bring in extra time instead of replays in all four provincial football championships and All-Ireland senior games, barring finals, while also calling for All-Ireland finals to be played in August.