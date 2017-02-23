Cruciate woe for Monaghan's McGinn 23 February 2017





Monaghan's Barry McGinn scores his sides goal against Cork.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Barry McGinn scores his sides goal against Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Monaghan will be without Barry McGinn for the rest of the season after the 20-year-old forward suffered a cruciate knee injury last weekend.

The Doohamlet clubman, who was ‘Man of the Match’ in last year’s Ulster U21 final, suffered the injury during the Farney County’s Shamrock Cup win over Derry last Sunday.

McGinn had also lined-out for UCD the previous two days during the Dublin students’ run to the Sigerson Cup final and tweeted yesterday that he was “gutted” to learn that he had joined “the dreaded ACL club”.

“It’s a real sickener for Barry,” Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke told The Irish News. “He did the shoulder last year and we were just nursing him back to fitness. He came on the last day against Cavan and then played in the Sigerson.

“We really felt he could make a difference this year, as the year went on and he got more game time under his belt. He was somebody we would’ve been looking to as somebody who could really stake a claim for a first team spot.

“It’s unfortunate for everyone but more so for Barry because he lives for football, he puts a massive effort into it. He’s a great lad.”

The Derrylin man added: Most of them (ACL injuries) you’re looking at a six to nine month period of rehabilitation, so it’s definitely not looking good for this year.

“We’d hope to keep him fully involved in the panel. It’s just one of the hazards of playing football and you have to get on with it. He’s a young lad and we’ll give him all the support he needs. I’m sure he’ll make a full recovery.”